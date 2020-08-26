Dirty Money Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And You Know Everything

- Advertisement -

Dirty Money is a Netflix first Television series that tells tales of corporate corruption and frauds. The show is filled with scams, money laundering, security frauds. Season 1 with six one houred episodes premiere on 26 January 2018. Each episode focuses on a single instance of corruption and an interview. Recently two are in the atmosphere from 11 March 2020 on Netflix.

Dirty Money Season 2 Cast

Aaron Carr, Yesenia Guetron, Anwar bin Ibrahim, Alex Gibney, Matt Taibbi, Anabel Hernandez, Fahmi Qadir, Scott Tucker, Walter Archer, Rachel Aviv, Simon Trepanier, Roddy Boyd along with a group of other celebrities graced the screen with their existence and made the show a grand victory. Some non-professional actors’ participation added to the realistic measurement of this show.

Dirty Money Season 2 plot

- Advertisement -

After the footsteps of Season 1, this whole season has also been a further damning exploration of the themes of greed, power corruption malfeasance. It goes on to feature the Malaysian ex-Prime Minister — Najib Razak and defines the attention-grabbing centerpiece, “Slumlord Millionaire” — Jared Kushner. A well researched investigative documentation by Gibney commands their audience’s attention.

Dirty Money Season 2 Release Date

Dirty Money Season 2 was officially release on March 11, 2020, and it’s available on Netflix.

For those that haven’t yet watched this classic documentary, now is a perfect time, amidst this lockdown to engage yourself captivating and engrossing as this!