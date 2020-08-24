Dirty Money Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Latest Update Know Here.

- Advertisement -

Midway through an episode in the second season of Dirty Money, accessible on Netflix since 11 March, The New Yorker magazine writer Rachel Aviv describes a US scheme in which court-appointed guardians look after the elderly, including their finances, as”based on this notion of benevolent paternalism and yet, in practice, it frequently appeared to create this sort of capitalist dystopia.” And how’s this for dystopic: In India, the top one percent account for 56.1 percent of the national income and over 70 percent of the country’s wealth.

The first season of Dirty Money (2018) was persuasive because it had been so angry. From the very first episode, Alex Gibney, the Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker and an executive producer of the show, buys a Volkswagen (VW). “I was furious,” he informs the viewer,” VW… had pitched me a vision of my dream car, but offered me my worst nightmare. An automobile that was polluting 50 times more than promoted.” At least, VW paid billions in its executives, and fines were jailed. Donald Trump, a shameless mountebank,” according to the incident that shut the season, became US President. In season two, Trump’s son-in-law is vulnerable as a slumlord who steals from the poor with oligarchs and Gulf royals.

Dirty Money Season 2 Cast

Aaron Carr, Yesenia Guetron, Anwar bin Ibrahim, Alex Gibney, Matt Taibbi, Anabel Hernandez, Fahmi Qadir, Scott Tucker, Walter Archer, Rachel Aviv, Simon Trepanier, Roddy Boyd and a group of other actors graced the screen with their presence and made the series a grand victory. The participation of a few actors added into the realistic measurement of the show.

Dirty Money Season 2 plot

Following the footsteps of Season 1, this entire season has been a damning exploration of these themes of greed, power, corporate corruption, financial malfeasance. It goes on to comprise the Malaysian ex-Prime Minister — Najib Razak and portrays the attention-grabbing centerpiece, “Slumlord Millionaire” — Jared Kushner. A well researched investigative documentation by Gibney controls the rapt attention of the audience.

Release Date

Dirty Money Season 2 has been officially released on March 11, 2020, and it’s available on Netflix.

For those that haven’t yet watched this documentary, now is a time amidst this strenuous lockdown to participate yourself in something spirit-lifting engrossing and attractive as this!