Director Colin Trevorrow taking the story away from an island setting to a global one.

Director Colin Trevorrow confirmed the scale of Jurassic World: Dominion will be epic, shooting the story away from an island setting to a global one. The latest entry in the franchise follows on from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which ended with the dinosaurs escaping into the broader world, and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) warning the planet will finally have to learn how to live alongside dinosaurs.

Goldblum, who had a glorified cameo at Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, will reunite in a full role for the franchise’s first time movie, along with first stars Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant) and Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler). They will join Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, who have anchored the trilogy. Trevorrow returns to the director’s chair, and wrote the script, for Jurassic World: Dominion. Recent photos from the set of the shoot, showing a plane downed in an arctic landscape, suggest that the activity will happen in new environments that haven’t been seen in the franchise before.

And now Trevorrow, speaking as part of this Collider’s”Directors on Directing” panel through San Diego [email protected] has confirmed what many suspected, that Jurassic World: Dominion will take place in various locations across the world. Trevorrow calls the scale”epic.” He adds that the movie will not just concentrate on a small set of people on an island, which has become the typical set-up for its Jurassic movies so far.

Trevorrow does go on to say, however, that after all of the spectacle is taken into account, the movie is exactly like any other – “a few people in the middle of a circle trying to make something feel genuine and honest.” From such remarks, it seems like Trevorrow is trying to balance the grand scale of the stories with some tales that still sense human and relatable.

For fans of the franchise, the fact that the activity in Jurassic World: Dominion is moving away from the island setting has both positive and negative possibilities. Seeing dinosaurs wreak havoc in the wider world will certainly bring something fresh and fresh. However, there’s also the risk of losing the heart of the film in the middle of all the action that is globe-trotting.

That said, it sounds like Trevorrow feels that he has a handle on that. Later from the panel, he states he used the production shutdown to work on visual impacts instead of changing the script. Jurassic World: Dominion is looking likely to be the most ambitious film in the franchise yet, but hopefully, also, it manages to be quite a good movie at the same moment.