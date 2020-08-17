Diablo 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

- Advertisement -

Rod Fergusson’s move to Blizzard was not particularly well-timed. He abandoned The Coalition to head up Diablo 4 in March, ahead of the COVID-19 outbreak that forced the whole company to begin working at home.

“I had a whole eight times in office. I started on a Tuesday and then the following Thursday, everyone was on work from home,” Fergusson said through a GDC Q&A Livestream.

- Advertisement -

“It’s been hard actually, for me since I think people who know me and have worked with me know that part of what I thrive on and do well in is [being] in the area with people, and talking, and trying to motivate and understand, and collaborating and these sorts of things. The push, kind of taking one of my sort of quote-unquote’superpowers’ and putting it behind a video screen, I found quite difficult.”

In general, though, he said that working from home is”going very well,” and little productivity has been lost. Blizzard has taken steps to minimize the disturbance by enabling workers to take their gear and PCs home, providing”allowances” to cover matters like internet expenditures, ensuring sufficient downtime and breaks, as well as sending out”bite boxes” to workers.

That effort is paying off, Fergusson said: “The fact you see Hearthstone has sent two expansions, and WoW is all about to send an expansion. And we on Diablo continue to–it’s been challenging, but the group is merely moving. So I have been thankful –if I was going to perform it, to perform it with Blizzard.”

Regrettably, that has been the only thing he said about Diablo 4, so there’s still no sign of, say, a release date that is potential. For that, we have to wait till at least a year ago: Blizzard confirmed during Activision earnings call earlier this week that a digital variant of BlizzCon is in the works for 2021.