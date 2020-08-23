Destiny 2 : Some Latest Updates About Game

- Advertisement -

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has disabled the Coin Flip exotic emote following the discovery of a game-breaking glitch. Even though it just won players in certain circumstances, the Coin Flip emotes could be used to activate a kind of”god mode” where gamers were invisible to enemies.

News of the God Mode glitch (sometimes known as Ghost Mode) began circulating the Destiny two community last week. Participants discovered that it may allow for simple solo perfect runs in some of the harder Destiny two content, such as the Pit of Heresy dungeon and Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes.

It took a couple of days to get Bungie to act, but the Destiny 2 programmer did disable the Coin Flip emote, which had been the key to activating the God Mode glitch. Any players that had the Coin Flip emote equipped will find that slot vacant for the time being and will have to equip another emote.

To trigger the God Mode glitch, players needed to first find a loading zone in almost any piece of content. Any place where a new place pops up around the bottom left of this screen works, no matter where the player is.

Once standing in front of a loading zone, then the participant has to execute an exotic emote such as the Table Flip. Ahead of the animation completed, the player would then trigger the Coin Flip and let this end. Then walk through the load zone. If done correctly, Ghost Mode should be active and some other enemies from the new area should not acknowledge that player.

This proved to be a beneficial glitch for completing solo flawless runs, but it also had limitations. Players could not socialize with items like Motes from the Prophecy dungeon, for instance, and they could not trigger control plates. And as the game did not technically register a player in the area, enemies can regenerate their health over the years if not killed.

The glitch also superseded the newly found cheese for the Festering Core Grandmaster Nightfall, which offered a similar bonus but demanded a Contact people event to trigger. Players would pick up an item from Contact and then they would be invisible to every enemy within the attack.

So because Season of Arrivals has been extended an additional two months to permit for Beyond Light to launch in November instead of September, it’s practically a given that the community will probably discover more and more ways to break the match.

