Destiny 2 : Release Date And More Other Latest Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
Fans of “Destiny two” will have to wait a couple extra weeks to perform the brand new Beyond Light expansion. Bungie announced that the new content has been pushed back to November 10th and that it will not be set for the first September 22nd release date. Beyond Lighting is currently another chapter in the continuously evolving”Destiny two” story, and also the expansion will add new storyline components, missions, raids, places, and even weapons.

Bungie broke the news at a blog post saying, “The past few months have been a challenge and will continue to be during this outbreak. We’ve learned to create together freshly, by having to work apart from one another. Despite these hurdles, we are still committed to the same level of quality that our fans expect.”

The publisher told fans, “We all know that no amount of extra Infamy or Valor will keep your appetite satiated, but we will have a couple more surprises to discuss the path to start. Bungie went on to state “In the meantime, the webpages which seemed on the day we showed Beyond Light occur to be upgraded with each of the new and appropriate info. Some in-game UI components will not reflect the new launch date before a future upgrade.”

Fans will experience the current season, called Season of Arrivals, throughout the delay. Once Beyond Light, players will combine The Witch Queen next year, and Lightfall at 2022.

In terms of the future, Bungie teased, “Since the very first chapter in a new trilogy of expansions,” Beyond Light is the start of a new era of Destiny 2. We’ve got a strong story to tell and astonishing new features that we are excited for players to experience. As always, our objective is to make the trendiest, most interesting expansion we could make for our lovers”

Anand mohan

