Destiny 2 Patch Notes For Update 2.9.1.2 And Other Details

By- Anand mohan
Destiny 2 servers are now back online following maintenance, and you’ll be able to begin playing the online shooter. When you log in, you will need to download and set up a small hotfix, upgrade 2.9.1.2. It is possible to find the full rundown on what to anticipate from the upgrade below in the full patch notes, that insure PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia versions of this match.

The patch notes do not feature any major developments or changes, as is expected with many hotfixes. 1 thing to note is that some Leviathan raid rewards have been shifted to a per week lockout; you’ll continue to make multiple weapons and armor rewards, but XP, glimmer, and chances for Exotic and Intelligent Engrams are now limited.

Moreover, the Festering Core Master Nightfall’s Power level requirements have been fixed–it was working at 750 even though 1080 was recorded in the Director. Bungie says you should expect a”much greater challenge” next time you give it a go.

It is possible to read the patch notes for Hotfix 2.9.1.2 under or on 2’s official site.

Hotfix 2.9.1.2 Patch Notes

NIGHTFALL: THE ORDEAL

Fixed an issue where the Ordeal edition of Lake of Shadows was inaccessible at tiers above Adept for gamers who don’t own Forsaken.

Fixed a problem where the Festering Core Master Nightfall was recorded as 1080 Electricity from the Director but was 750 Power.

Guardians should expect a much greater challenge when participating with this attack.

RAIDS

Leviathan benefits of XP, Glimmer, and opportunities of Exotic Engrams or Intelligent Engrams are now back on a weekly lockout.

Note: Weapons and armor are not influenced by the weekly lockout, also can be got multiple times weekly.

INVESTMENT

Fixed a problem where some players could not acquire the”Means to an End” pursuit from the Prismatic Recaster.

ARMOR

Fixed a problem where Ruinous Effigy could activate the cure in the Stronghold Titan Exotic armor when blocking with the carry thing.

Fixed an issue where Umbral stat Focused engrams may provide less than 10 from the selected stat.

Destiny 2 and the coming Beyond Light DLC will be coming to Xbox Game Pass when it starts later this year.

Anand mohan

Also Read:   Destiny 2 : Beyond Light Release Date, Locations, Characters And Trailer
