Destiny 2 Beyond Light : Release Date And More Other Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
Lately, Bungie announced that it is going to delay it is among the much-awaited releases Destiny 2 expansion, Beyond Light. The game development organization revealed the date of release is currently postponed to November 10 this season. Many players who have been eagerly awaiting the release of the game have to maintain their curiosity for more than they have anticipated.

Release Date

The game development firm, Bungie demonstrated that the organization will postpone the Destiny 2 Beyond Light launch date further before November 10, 2020.

The wait for the launch of the game is a result of the difficulties of development throughout the continuing restrictions and issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic around the world.

The Destiny Development Team shared a statement on the internet that reads: “As always, our goal is to earn the trendiest, most entertaining expansion we can potentially create for our fans. To this end, we’re doing what’s ideal for the game and moving the launching date.”

The Team further added by writing; “The last few months have been a challenge and will continue to be through this pandemic. We’ve learned to make together in a new manner, by having to work apart from one another. Despite these hurdles, we’re still dedicated to the same degree of quality that our fans expect”.

Other Details

According to reports, the new game Destiny 2 Beyond Light was introduced to fans earlier in this season. After the announcement every fan anticipated it to be a major autumn growth for the sequence. The initial chapter has gained a great deal of love from the fans and so for Destiny 2, Bungie has to fulfill the expectations of all the fans. The Destiny 2 Beyond Light is set to be followed by The Witch Queen in 2021 and third party expansion, Lightfall, in 2022.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light will be available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on November 10th. Bungie has also announced that Destiny 2 will be on the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 this holiday season.

