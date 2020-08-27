Home Entertainment Desert One Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know About The Documentary On...
Desert One Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know About The Documentary On Operation Eagle Claw

By- Badshah Dhiraj
You might know best about the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis from the 2012 movie,’Argo’, directed by Ben Affleck that won the Academy Award for Best Picture that year. The film was based on the case when CIA Agent Tony Mendez led the rescue of six U.S. diplomats out of Tehran, Iran, under the guise of filming a science fiction film during 1979 -1981 Iran hostage crisis. But, not all rescue missions were effective.

A new documentary,’ Desert One’ follows Operation Eagle Claw, a failed attempt to rescue the 52 embassy personnel held captive in the Embassy of the USA, Tehran. Read on to learn more details about this documentary.

Release Date

The movie will be released in virtual theaters on August 21.

Plot

‘Desert One’ is the story of Americans working together to overcome the most challenging problem in their own lives. When 52 American diplomats and citizens were taken hostage within Iran, the then-President Jimmy Carter secretly green-lights the training for a rescue mission. America’s Special Forces soldiers also find themselves in uncharted territory, planning a top-secret rescue of unprecedented scale and sophistication. Driven by deep empathy supporting the kidnapped Americans, the heart-pounding and unexpected episode that the rescue team engaged in will forever unite them.

The movie also presents Iranian views on this important moment in their background. A female Iranian team filmed overlooked accounts within that country, one out of a guy who had been an 11-year-old boy riding a bus through the desert on the night of the mission. As tensions once again rise between the governments of Iran and the US, old wounds stay painfully present for many who poignantly details their recollections in ‘Desert One’.

Cast

The documentary movie’ Desert One’ investigates the various facets of this failed assignment through interviews with the hostages, soldiers, commanders, and even President Carter. Those interviewed include former Marine Kevin Harmening, hostage Michael Metrinko, among other characters. The film includes a wealth of discovered archival sources, in addition to intimate interviews with President Jimmy Carter, Vice President Walter Mondale, Ted Koppel, former hostages, journalists, and Australian student revolutionaries. They orchestrated the take-over of the American Embassy in Tehran.

Badshah Dhiraj
Also Read:   Animal Kingdom Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Latest Update
