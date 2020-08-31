“Desert One” Documentary Release Date, Cast, Plot And What Was Operation Eagle Claw?

- Advertisement -

The United States’ failed 1980 rescue mission in Iran is coming to a screen near you. On Friday, Greenwich Entertainment released Desert One, a brand new documentary from Barbara Kopple roughly Operation Eagle Claw, the notorious United States Armed Forces performance intended to free hostages captured throughout the 1979 Iranian revolution. Kopple’s Desert One documentary charts the immense effort that went into planning the mission, in addition to its colossal failure and eventual influence on the Carter administration.

Desert One is technically a theatrical release, but even though theaters throughout the country remain closed, viewers still have a couple of strategies to watch. Is the Desert One documentary streaming? How do I see the Desert One film? Keep reading to learn!

When Does The Desert One Movie Come Out?

- Advertisement -

Barbara Kopple’s Operation Eagle Claw documentary premieres today, Friday, August 21.

Is The Desert One Documentary Streaming?

Desert One is currently playing in select theaters, and via virtual cinema, so technically, it’s available to stream – for a price. Keep reading to learn more about how to watch Desert One online.

Desert One Documentary: Where To Watch The Film

This is where things become tricky. The Operation Eagle Claw documentary is available to see at select theaters (a film theater, what an idea!) And via their online cinema services. The easiest way to determine how to watch the doc is by going to the official Desert One website and entering your city on the “Get Started” page; the site will then populate a listing of neighbourhood theaters which are showing the movie either virtually, or in a set time.

As an example, if you type in “New York,” a listing of theatres in a 30-mile radius from new york will pop up. According to the record, Desert One is currently streaming almost via the New York Film and Video Council and the New York Institute of Technology, among others, also in person at the Avon Theatre in Stamford, Connecticut.

Desert One Documentary: Watch Online From A Local Theater

People seeking to see Desert One on virtual cinema have various local theaters to choose from. To get tickets, click”Virtual Cinema” under a specific theater listing. You’ll be taken to a separate page, where you can buy tickets by clicking”Unlock Now.”

Most virtual cinemas are charging $9.99 for Desert One tickets, but that price could change based upon the venue. After unlocking the film, you will have 14 days to see. As soon as you begin Desert One, you will have 72 hours to finish the movie.

One more thing! Due to the digital nature of these releases, you don’t need to be in a particular area or town to access the movie. For example, I am currently in Delaware, where Desert One isn’t showing, but I could still watch through a New York-based theater. To that end, the easiest way to see the Desert One documentary online is to sort in a major city to the site’s “Get Tickets” page and proceed from there.

Where Can I Watch Desert One Documentary In Theaters?

If you want to watch Desert One about the big screen, you have a few options. To find a theater showing that the documentary in your area, head to the”Get Tickets” page to the official site, select the particular day and time you would love to go and click on the ticket icon to be taken to the theater’s website.

What Was Operation Eagle Claw?

In November 1979, 52 American diplomats and citizens at the United States Embassy in Tehran were taken hostage by a bunch of Iranian school pupils. After negotiations failed, President Jimmy Carter tried to terminate the stand-off by ordering a military mission called Operation Eagle Claw in April 1980. But, because of a variety of unique issues, including a debacle in helicopter staging area Desert One, the surgery failed, and the United States was ridiculed around the globe.

