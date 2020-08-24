Derry Girls Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest News For Fans

- Advertisement -

Derry Girls will return shortly for the fans, and we are excited, this northern comedy series ha been entertaining people for a long time and we’re excited as it ha been renewed for another season.

Derry Girls Season 3 Release Date

Derry Girls has been able to assemble a lot of ratings, and good reviews, and the series was renewed by looking at all those Channel 4, creation of season 3 was supposed to start in June 2020. However, things have taken a course.

Nicola Coughlan also spoke up about the upcoming season 3 of Derry Girls on a podcast at which he revealed they were supposed, to start with, production around now. Still, it is going to face a delay due to the pandemic epidemic.

The fans can hit on Netflix and watch the first two seasons since they’re now available there.

UPDATE: it looks like we were a bit early with this one so have had to take season two down for now. We’ll let you know when it’s coming back as soon as we can. In the meantime, it’s available now on All 4. https://t.co/UQR5dZvqeb — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 14, 2020

Derry Girls Season 3 Cast

Here is a listing of cast members we will see season 3

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin Quinn

Louisa Harland as Orla McCool

Nicola Coughlan as Clare Devlin

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell as Michelle Mallon

Dylan Llewellyn as James Maguire

Tara Lynne O’Neill as Ma/Mary

Kathy Kiera Clarke as Aunt Sarah

Siobhan McSweeney as Sister Michael

Tommy Tiernan as Da/Gerry

Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe

Kevin McAleer as Uncle Colm

Leah O’Rourke as Jenny Joyce

Derry Girls Season 3 Plot

Season 3 can have a turn into different directions, we will observe a prosperous and happening time for the gang, the narrative will last in the 95s, and we are going to observe a vibe to the show.

Derry Girls Season 3 Trailer