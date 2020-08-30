Home TV Series Netflix Derry Girls season 3 is “quite substantially” delayed, the update provides Channel...
TV SeriesNetflixTop Stories

Derry Girls season 3 is "quite substantially" delayed, the update provides Channel 4

By- Anish Yadav
Many TV shows are now starting to get back up into production – but unfortunately for fans of Derry Girls, it is still bad news.

Season three had been set to begin filming in June, but for obvious reasons (*we say, gesturing in the general direction of the global coronavirus pandemic*) it was postponed.

And speaking at Edinburgh TV Festival in August 2020, Channel 4‘s Director of Programmes Ian Katz indicated that we might still be in for a long wait before it is safe enough for the shoot to start.

“In comedy, I suppose our biggest frustration has been that Derry Girls has been quite appreciably delayed because [out] of pretty much everything we create, it’s the toughest thing to create with social distancing,” he explained at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Katz added that”it’s the most close-up, romantic production”. Back in June, Clare actress Nicola Coughlan spoke about the next year, describing on Angela Scanlon’s Thanks A Million podcast: “We were supposed to begin filming about now. We made the second series back in 2018, so it’s been a long time since we’ve been together filming.”

Nicola also opened up on the way the cast was coping in lockdown, including: “We have been connected and only seeing how we are getting on. We are close, and we share that bond.

Viewers can look forward to The Circle and Taskmaster, that can be back in production, while First Dates and Naked Attraction will soon be filming. And also the Great British Bake Away has already finished its shoot for 2020 after unprecedented steps were set in place to protect against a COVID-19 outbreak.

Drama-wise, Adult Substance is set for autumn 2020, and Russell T Davies’ Boys will broadcast in early 2021. Other brand new dramas from the horizon include Frank of Ireland (feat. Brian Gleeson and Domhnall Gleeson), The Birth of Daniel F Harris, and Lady Parts.

Commander Ray Holt...
