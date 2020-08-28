Home TV Series Netflix Derry Girls Season 3: Creator Mapped Plans For Spin-Off While Channel 4...
Derry Girls Season 3: Creator Mapped Plans For Spin-Off While Channel 4 Discussed On Delay

By- Anish Yadav
Bad news, Derry Girls fans – it seems like we are going to be waiting a while yet for season three of this hit sitcom.

The Channel 4 show is among the roster of shows that’s been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with filming originally due to begin in June before being postponed.

The broadcaster's director of programs Ian Katz has now given an update on where things stand, admitting that the second batch of episodes is "quite appreciably delayed".

The Channel 4 series is one of the rosters of shows that's been influenced by the coronavirus pandemic, with filming originally due to begin in June before being postponed.

The broadcaster’s director of programs Ian Katz has given an update on where matters stand, admitting the next batch of episodes has been”quite substantially delayed”. Damn.

“In humor, I suppose our main frustration has been Derry Girls continues to be quite appreciably delayed because [out] of pretty much everything we make, it is the toughest thing to make with social distancing,” he said at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Katz added that”it is the very close-up, romantic production”. Back in June, Clare actress Nicola Coughlan talked about the third season, explaining on Angela Scanlon’s Thanks A Million podcast: “We’re supposed to begin filming around now. We made the second show back in 2018, so it’s been a long time since we have been together filming.”

Nicola also opened up on the way the cast was dealing in lockdown, including: “We’ve been connected and just seeing how we’re getting on. We’re close and we talk about that bond with each other.

Lisa added that she is planning a spin-off Derry Girls film. In late July, she dropped a sign that she has started believing ideas for the film. Earlier, it wasn’t like they needed to make a movie also. But, as they proceeded towards the end of the series, it sounds more powerful to achieve that. However, they have plenty of items to operate on. However, Lisa continued: “I’d love to do it.” She considered that her staff members will also be preparing for a long-term strategy.

Channel 4 has yet to announce the fate of Derry Girls officially. But, considering Tommy Tiernan hint back in March 2020 it might be the final season probably. His words spread like fire immediately, and in no time author, Lisa took to Twitter to upgrade details. (Well, for this particular thanks to Tommy). Lisa stated that she’s mapping the details of the third year. Thus, “please do not stress,” as a few more surprises are waiting for you ahead.




