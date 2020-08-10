Derry Girls Season 3: Confirmed Release Date, Cast And Plot

- Advertisement -

Derry Girls will return shortly for the fans and we’re excited, this Northern comedy show has been quite a long time now and we’re excited because it has been renewed for another season.

Thus, without wasting any more time let us enter the details about Derry Girls Season 3.

Release Date For Derry Girls Season 3

Derry Girls has been able to collect a lot of good reviews and ratings and by looking at all those on Channel 4. The show was renewed, production of season 3 was supposed to begin in June 2020, but things have taken different matters.

Nicola Coughlan spoke up about season 3 of Derry Ladies on a podcast at which he revealed they were presumed, to begin with, production around this time but it will face a delay due to the COVID 19 pandemic outbreak.

Derry Girls Season 3

All the fans may also hit Netflix and watch the first two seasons since they are now available there.

Cast For Derry Girls Season 3

Here is a list of cast members we will see season 3

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin Quinn

Louisa Harland as Orla McCool

Nicola Coughlan as Clare Devlin

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell as Michelle Mallon

Dylan Llewellyn as James Maguire

Tara Lynne O’Neill as Ma/Mary

Kathy Kiera Clarke as Aunt Sarah

Siobhan McSweeney as Sister Michael

Tommy Tiernan as Da/Gerry

Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe

Kevin McAleer as Uncle Colm

Leah O’Rourke as Jenny Joyce

Possible Plot For Derry Girls Season 3

Season 3 can take a turn we’ll observe a prosperous and happening time for the gang, the story will last in the 95s and we are going to see a vibe.

There is a possibility to get a new gang emerging as of now, this is all we know till then continue reading with us we’ll keep fans updated on the latest news about Derry Girls season 3!