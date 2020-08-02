Home Entertainment Demon Slayer: What’s Taking So Long? Why Is Season 2 Delayed?
EntertainmentTV Series

Demon Slayer: What’s Taking So Long? Why Is Season 2 Delayed?

By- Naveen Yadav
A story that revolves around a boy understanding and maturing life through encounters is a must-watch. Demon Slayer has a similar story. This anime has just 1 season on air but had received love. The show is adapted from a publication manga with an identical name and contains a total of 21 volumes. After publishing the first season, fans went mad and wanted to understand what the narrative has stored. The publication manga offered a total of 60 million. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba has been pronounced as a seller in February 2020.

There was speculation about its season 2’s launch. Here tell you everything that you should know about this Demon Slayer and we are to clear your doubts: Kimetsu No Yaiba Season 2!

Release Date for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Season 2

Season 2 was all set to release in October 2020, but the pandemic struck us and left everything on hold. There weren’t any fixed dates for launch, but the procedure had begun. Not that we are stuck at the pandemic, also a few works needed to stop. We believe now 2021 will be dropped in by this show’s season. For the time being, this is what we have been made, although fans have been excited to hear decent news. Support them as far as you can and we must wait. Safety is a priority at the moment. You men do not worry, we will deliver you every small detail about the launch of your favorite shows.

Cast updates of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Season 2

This is exactly what the cast for year 2 looks Akari Kito as Nezuko Kamado, like Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Daisuke Hirakawa as Emma, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira, Satoshi Hino as Kyojuro Rengoku. No declaration regarding that has been made, although they might add faces into the show. The only thing that’s sure is it will fill us with laughter and experience.

Plot for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Season 2

The story began with a boy who experiences the death of his family with a demon and discovers his family secrets. Afterward, he has to know about his sister, who has come to be a demon herself. Jungling with these problems, he has to figure out a way to take revenge for the departure of this family and bring back his sister. Season 2 will give us a picture of how he rescues his sister out of the dull world. Rumor has it we will also enter his previous life, and a few secrets will be revealed. We may notice the changes he brings to take struggle and revenge with all the demons. I am super excited to know what’s next, and I am convinced, are you. Stay tuned, We’ll keep you posted!

Naveen Yadav
