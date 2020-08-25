Demon Slayer Season 2 Renewed, Here Are Release Date, Cast, Story And More Updates

- Advertisement -

What can we expect from Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba Season Two? What are the updates? Here’s everything we plot of the next season of Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba and, know about the cast, release date?

Demon Slayer Season 2: Release Date

The release date is not yet announced. Demon Slayer Season 2 was scheduled to be released in October 2020 but has been delayed. The next season of Demon Slayer was expected to premiere in October 2020 but was delayed for a few months due to the coronavirus outbreak that is global. Regrettably, a release date for season 2 hasn’t been announced. Our optimistic prediction for the Demon Slayer season 2 release date is January 2020, but the most realistic prediction will be April 2021.

The storyline of Demon Slayer Season 2

The story revolves around a young boy whose whole family has been killed by demons. Tanjiro as he dropped his sister and his family while returning to house is in sorrow evolved into a demon. Tanjiro then turns up to some demon slayer to rescue his sister and avenge the death of his loved ones.

Season 2 will answer all the questions we now have in our minds right now. Do we need to put back on our cosy couches awaiting the season to understand if he’s in a position to turn his sister individual?

Demon Slayer Season 2: Cast

Natsuki Hanae will voice as Tanjirō Kamado.

Akari Kitō will voice in and as Nezuko Kamado.

Hiro Shimono will voice Zenitsu Agatsuma.

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka in and as Inosuke Hashibira.

Satoshi Hino as Kyōjurō Rengoku