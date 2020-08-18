Home Entertainment Demon Slayer Season 2 : Release Date, Plot, Cast, Everything We Know...
Demon Slayer Season 2 : Release Date, Plot, Cast, Everything We Know So Far

By- Anish Yadav
What can we expect from Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba Season 2? What are the updates? Here’s what we know about the cast and, plot of Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba’s second season?

Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba Season 2: Release Date

The official release date isn’t yet announced. Demon Slayer Season 2 was scheduled to be released in October 2020 but was delayed. Demon Slayer’s second season was due to premiere in October 2020 but was delayed for a few months due to the global coronavirus epidemic. Unfortunately, a new release date for season 2 has not yet been announced. The forecast will probably be April 2021, although our optimistic prediction for the Demon Slayer season 2 release date is January 2020.

Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba Season 2: Plotline

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a Japanese manga series. Koiharu Götge writes it. It follows Tanjiro Kamado after his family is killed, a man who becomes a demon slayer, and his younger sister Nezuko and transforms into a demon.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ is an anime series based on the hit manga series of the same name. Episode 26 of Monster Slayer ended with the announcement of the next upcoming arc: the Infinity Train Arc. Here’s the tweet- Ufotable- Studio of Demon Slayer tweeted the same thing on their Twitter.

Now about the movie, the movie picks up where the season ends. Kimetsu no Yaiba Demon Slayer Train Arc Film: The Infinite Train will comprise events when the characters from the first season proceed on the Infinite Train.

Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba Season 2: Cast

  1. Natsuki Hanae will voice in and as Tanjirō Kamado.
  2. Akari Kitō will voice as Nezuko Kamado.
  3. Hiro Shimono will voice Zenitsu Agatsuma.
  4. Yoshitsugu Matsuoka in and as Inosuke Hashibira.
  5. Satoshi Hino as Kyōjurō Rengoku
We’ll keep you updated with every detail. Stay connected with us!

Anish Yadav


