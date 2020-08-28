Demon Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Expected Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

Demon Slayer or Kimetsu no Yaiba has become one of the most Popular new Animes to date. With only one season, the Anime has managed to captivate audiences worldwide with its Shounen storytelling and excellent fight scenes. We can easily see why boys between age 8-18 love it so much.

Demon Slayer was created by Studio Ufotable and is based on a Japanese manga series by Koyoharu Gotooge. The first season of this accommodated Anime premiered on April 6, 2019, until September 28, 2019. However, with the first season, everyone is eager to know whether or not Studio Ufotable is working on another season. You will find so much information online regarding the new season but let’s explore the reality.

Release date of Demon Slayer Season 2:

- Advertisement -

With the continuation of the Manga Series, Demon Slayer 2 is expected to release next year, maybe around January or even February. As the year 2020 goes further, we’ll have to know more about the release date of the beautiful Anime Demon Slayer 2.

The first season of Demon Slayer has been Certainly a success and has gained substantial viewership. And the exact same is expected from the second season. No official date for the release is available yet.

The first season of Demon Slayer Started on April 26 2019. It’d 26 episodes. Due to the success of this first season, the studio decided to have its second season as well. What’s more, the way in which the plot of season 1 goes, it demands a second season also. 1 thing that is for sure, we’ll get to see a significant action between demons and demon slayers.

The cast of Demon Slayer Season 2:

Well, It’s verified that the lead Functions won’t change. Further, we’ll see a few new characters in the sequel. So who will be viewed? Satoshi Hino will play the role of Kyojuro Rengoku and Daisuke Hirakawa is going to be portrayed as Emma. Akari Kito and Natsuki Hanae will perform the roles of Nezuko and Tanjiro Kamado respectively. Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Hiro Shimono will also be other featured actors.

When Can We Expect Demon Slayer Season 2?

Demon Slayer year 1 was such a hit that shortly after the finale Studio Ufotable announced a Demon Slayer movie is in the works. The movie is expected to premiere in Japan on October 16, 2020. We even recently got a trailer.

However, in regards to season 2 of this series, there has yet to be any official announcement. New seasons of Animes generally take quite a while To be published so we could wind up waiting for a long time before we even get an Announcement regarding its renewal standing. As of This Moment, our best guess is 2022. We will be keeping our ears out for any information about a new season. However, at least now, you can look forward to viewing the film.