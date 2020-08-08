Home Top Stories Demon slayer season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More Here...
Demon slayer season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More Here !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Demon Slayer Season 2, Did you watch Season 1 of Demon Slayer? The first season of the Demon Slayer is ranked as 8.8 by IMDb. There have been many anime series in the past that have never been renewed for its second season. That isn’t the case with Demon Slayer. Yes, we will have a season 2 of Demon Slayer.

Therefore, if you are a demon slayer fan then, you might be eager for the arrival of its next season. Here are recent updates about the set.

Release date of Demon Slayer Season 2:

With the continuation of the Manga Series, Demon Slayer two is expected to launch next year around February or January. As the year 2020 goes we’ll have to know more about the release date of this Anime Demon Slayer 2.

The first period of Demon Slayer was surely a success and has gained viewership. And the same is expected from the next season. No official date for the release is available.

The first season of Demon Slayer started on 26 April 2019. It’d 26 episodes. Due to the success of the season, the studio decided to have its next season. Further, the way year 1’s plot goes, it needs another period too. 1 thing that is for sure is that we’ll get to see a fantastic action between demon slayers and demons.

The Plot of Demon Slayer Season 2:

You understand that Nezuko turned into a demon if you’ve watched the first season. Further, we saw Tanjiro tried to assist her. So year 2’s story is expected to last from here itself. But there isn’t any news as such regarding this sequel’s plot.

The Cast of Demon Slayer Season 2:

Well, it’s verified that the lead functions won’t change. We will get to see a few new characters from the sequel. So who will be viewed? Satoshi Hino will play Kyojuro Rengoku’s part and Daisuke Hirakawa is going to be depicted as Emma. Natsuki Hanae and Akari Kito will play the functions of Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado. Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Hiro Shimono are also other actors.

