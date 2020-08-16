Home Top Stories Demon slayer season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details Here...
Demon slayer season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details Here !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Anime these days has turned into a bit boring. With predictable storylines, anime has lost the hype which it had. Demon Slayer is an exception to this trend. This series is a must-watch because of how beautifully it defines life. Despite airing for only one season, it has obtained love from audiences and critics alike. This series is a Japanese anime manga show. It is based on a novel of the same name. The initial period was a hit that that book nearly sold 60 million copies. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba” was the best vendor of February 2020.

Aside from growing a huge fan base, Demon Slayer also boasts of having won the”Anime of the Year”. It has also won awards in the”Best Animation” categories. Ever since the release of its first season, fans have been left wanting for more. After releasing 21 volumes of twists and turns The Demon Slayer is set to return with a new season.

The very first season released ago. Fans have been waiting for the new season ever since. As of yet, there’s only a formal statement of the series being renewed for a second season. It is rumored that creation had started ahead of the coronavirus pandemic struck. The virus that has the world in its grip has caused production to stop. Because of this, production was delayed. This may cause the new season to release late in 2021, or 2020. Do not worry, we’ll keep you posted with updates!

Cast: Demon Slayer Season 2

As far as we all know, there’ll be no changes to the cast of the season. Natsuki Hanae will be voicing for Tanjiro Kamado while Yoshitsugu Matsuoka will be voicing for Inosuke Hashibira. Hiro Shimono will be voicing for Zenitsu Agatsuma and Satoshi Hino voicing for Kyojuro Rengoku. Daisuke Hirakawa and Akari Kito will retain their voice characters. There is not any indication that the cast will expand. The only thing is it will satisfy us with bliss and amazement!

Storyline: Demon Slayer Series

The narrative revolves around a young boy, Tanjiro who discovers his family secrets and experiences the death of his family in the hands of a demon. Soon, he moves on to fulfill his sister who’s also a fanatic. Equipped with issues that are dreadful at a young age, he should take care of himself and attempt to bring his sister back to the world. Also, he tries to determine a way to avenge the death of his family. Tanjiro becomes that which we could call a”Demon Slayer”.

Season 2 will pick up the story from Season 1. Like its successor, it is going to focus on Tanjiro. Tanjiro will search for the source which has caused death. Can his sister eventually turn into a human again? Does he uncover particulars? Will he be able to stand up? These are the questions, we hope season 2 will provide us answers for.

