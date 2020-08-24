Home Entertainment Demon Slayer Season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast, Possible Plot And All...
Demon Slayer Season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast, Possible Plot And All You Need To Know

By- Vikash Kumar
The first season of the Demon Slayer is rated as 8.8 by IMDb. There have been many anime series in the past that have never been renewed for its second season. That isn’t the case with Demon Slayer. Yes, we’ll have a season 2 of Demon Slayer.

Thus if you’re a demon slayer fan then, you may be eager for the coming of its next season. Here are all recent updates about the series.

Release date of Demon Slayer Season 2:

With the continuation of this Manga Series, Demon Slayer 2 is expected to release next year, possibly around January or February. As the year 2020 goes, we will get to know more about the Anime Demon Slayer’s release date 2.

Demon Slayer’s first season was certainly a success and has gained considerable viewership. And the same is expected from the second season. No date for the release is available.

The first season of Demon Slayer started on 26 April 2019. It’d 26 episodes. Because of the success of this first year, the studio chose to have its second season too. What’s more, the way the plot of season 1 goes, it needs a second season. One thing that is for sure is that we will have to see a great action between demons and demon slayers.

The Plot of Demon Slayer Season 2:

You understand that Nezuko turned into a demon In case you have watched the first season. Further, we saw Tanjiro tried to help her. Therefore that the story of season 2 is anticipated to continue from here itself. But there is no news as such about this sequel’s storyline.

The Cast of Demon Slayer Season 2:

Well, it’s confirmed that the functions won’t change. We will see a few new characters in the sequel. So who will be viewed? Satoshi Hino will play Kyojuro Rengoku’s role and Daisuke Hirakawa is going to be depicted as Emma. Akari Kito and Natsuki Hanae will play Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado’s roles respectively. Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Hiro Shimono are also other celebrities that are featured.

