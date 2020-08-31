Home Entertainment Demarcus Family Rules Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And All...
Demarcus Family Rules Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

By- Nitesh kumar
‘DeMarcus Family Rules’ is a family-centric fact series that showcases the ups and downs in the lives of country-pop musician Jay DeMarcus and his intriguing family, since they go about their days while residing in Nashville, Tennessee. Upon its release in August 2020, the series received a positive response from the audiences for creating lighthearted and hilarious social drama and crazy yet entertaining hijinks, courtesy of those members of the DeMarcus family. Naturally, fans are anticipating an update on the renewal. Here’s everything we know about it!

Release Date of DeMarcus Family Rules

DeMarcus Family Rules season 1, release on August 19th, 2020, on Netflix, consisting of six episodes of 30 mins each.

Yet, there’s been no official statement made regarding the renewal or cancellation of this series by Netflix.

Suppose the show meets the conventional viewership expectations of Netflix. In that case, there are strong odds of the show being renewed for a second season as it already gained positive feedback from your viewers.

We expect that DeMarcus Family Rules Season 2 will premiere in mid-2021, on Netflix.

DeMarcus Family Rules Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

Jay DeMarcus is a bassist, album producer, and songwriter, who forms one-third of the world-renowned country-pop group, Rascal Flatts. The Columbus, Ohio native has been in the limelight since the early 90s and has played in several bands before forming Rascal Flatts in early 2000. The single’Prayin’ for Daylight’ from the group’s debut album ranked No.3 on the Billboard from the country charts.

Rascal Flatts has also received a Grammy nomination for Best Southern, Country, or Bluegrass Gospel Album. Jay DeMarcus and Allison Alderson have been married since May 15, 2004, and are proud parents to two cute children — kid Madeline Leigh and son Dylan Jay. Considering that the series revolves around the DeMarcus household, all the four members and a few extended family members will show up in the next season as themselves.

DeMarcus Family Rules Season 2 Plot

The first setup was full of humorous antics of the typical things that occur in the family. Also, it demonstrated how there was a conflict of opinion about parenting involving mother and dad. The show also stressed how important it’s to spend time with the household and children to get their holistic childhood development.

We’d observe the same antics in season 2 and a great deal more humor and societal message on parenting. From the finale episode, Allison revealed that she would contest for a beauty pageant, sending everyone there in a state of shock, but then everybody supported her.

Thus, season 2 will show how she juggles between her dream and her mother’s job. It may also reveal Jay’s support to his wife for its beauty pageant, just how he takes care of kids in her absence, and how he manages the duty of both a father and a mother, with Allison gone for the pageant.

We are sure that there are tons of tales to tell in season 2, but the authors have kept the mother to confirm each one of these theories or provide a hint for the storyline of the upcoming installment.

