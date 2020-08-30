Demarcus Family Rules Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

- Advertisement -

DeMarcus Family Rules Season Two , is an American reality Series starring Allison DeMarcus and Jay DeMarcus. The show premiered on Netflix on August 19, 2020. The first season had six episodes, and all were telecast altogether on precisely the same day. It’s a real household sitcom, that can be unscripted and reveals that the characters as their authentic selves. The series showcases a busy dad who juggles his time between work and family. This is what makes the show relatable.

Daniel Hart of Ready Steady Cut rated it 5. He composed, “DeMarcus Family Rules is an atypical rich family reality series.” Jay’s character is indicated as a stand-out point in the series. If you don’t know who Jay DeMarcus is, he is the lead bassist for Rascal Flatts’ band. The series provides you Southern charm and play in an unscripted way. His wife, Allison, is a beauty queen and TV character. The show speaks to lots of people simply because they are out before making their marriage work.

Release Date of DeMarcus Family Rules

DeMarcus Family Rules season 1 release on August 19th, 2020 on Netflix, comprising six episodes of 30 mins each.

But, yet there’s been no official announcement made regarding the renewal or cancellation of the series by Netflix.

In case the series meets the standard viewership expectations of Netflix, there are strong chances of show being renewed for another season as it gained positive feedback from the audiences.

We expect that DeMarcus Family Rules Season 2 will premiere in mid-2021, on Netflix.

The Cast

As its name suggests, it is a series about the DeMarcus’s, and we get them in every nook and corner. At another season as well, we’ll see the lead pair, Allison DeMarcus and Jay Demarcus. We expect to see more about how they balance their lives, in the long run, and how their professional lives will challenge them to save their private. They are proud parents of two little munchkins. We will visit Madeline Leigh DeMarcus and Dylan Jay DeMarcus in the next season as well. If the show continues its run, maybe we could also see more of the children’s lives again.

DeMarcus Family Rules Season Two Plot

20 years back, Jay DeMarcus joined among the country’s biggest band Rascal Flatts as the bass player ever since his life was on the road and very frantic. The concept of a complete-time dad and sown to a single place does not come easy to DeMarcus. The DeMarcus Family Rules is a reality series based on the lives of the family whose father is eternally on the street and whose mother holds fort. The series deals with the fundamental problems every family faces and also the challenges that come with being a family. DeMarcus Family Rules Season 1 was all about the issues and obstacles faced to plan a Thanksgiving dinner and the next season will look into Still Another challenge faced by the DeMarcus family.