Demarcus Family Rules Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

- Advertisement -

‘DeMarcus Family Rules‘ is a family-centric fact show that showcases the ups and downs in the lives of country-pop musician Jay DeMarcus and his interesting family. They go about their times while living in Nashville, Tennessee. Upon its release in August 2020, the series received a favorable response from the viewers for producing lighthearted and hilarious social drama, together with crazy yet entertaining hijinks, courtesy of the DeMarcus family members. Obviously, fans are anticipating an upgrade on the renewal. Here’s what we know about it!

Release Date of DeMarcus Family Rules

DeMarcus Family Rules season 1 release on August 19th, 2020, on Netflix, comprising six episodes of 30 mins each.

- Advertisement -

Yet, there has been no official announcement made regarding the renewal or cancellation of the show by Netflix.

If the series meets Netflix’s standard viewership expectations, there are strong chances of show being renewed for another season as it gained positive feedback from the viewers.

We anticipate that DeMarcus Family Rules Season 2 will premiere in mid-2021, on Netflix.

The cast of DeMarcus Family Rules Season 2

The throw involves all of the four members of the DeMarcus family, and extended family members may appear in the second season of the show too.

• Jay DeMarcus

• Allison DeMarcus

• Madeline DeMarcus

• Dylan DeMarcus

For more upgrades of DeMarcus Family Rules Season 2, stay tuned!

What’s DeMarcus Family Rules About?

A few season ago, Jay DeMarcus and his beautiful family appeared on the hit reality show,’Chrisley Knows Best.’ Todd Chrisley that happens to be among Jay’s family members, persuaded Jay to give reality tv an opportunity. Todd even functions as an executive producer of this show. ‘DeMarcus Family Rules’ records Jay and Allison’s lifestyles since they try to strike a balance between their professional and personal lives. The series also churns out shed-loads of funny and fresh drama which transpires between the husband and wife, because they struggle over their different parenting styles, attitude towards life, and several other things.

Since Jay stays away from his family most of the time because of his professional responsibilities, we see him bonding with his kids Madeline and Dylan, and making up for the missing time with his wife, Allison. In season 1, the Marcus family makes beautiful memories as they go camping in the wilderness to educate the kids that occasionally, getting out of one’s comfort zone can be a great thing. They also throw a lavish party for Madeline’s birthday, along with Jay surprises his kids by adopting a puppy on Thanksgiving. Allison maps out a strategy for her pageant, while Jay throws a surprise celebration derailing Allison’s plans. Everything works out at the end and also the few enjoy a lively celebration with their family. Season 2 will continue to exhibit the experiences of the members of their DeMarcus family as they deal with the highs and lows in their own lives.