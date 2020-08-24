Demarcus Family Rules Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Everthing You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

DeMarcus Family Rules‘ is a family-centric fact show that showcases the ups and downs in the lives of country-pop musician Jay DeMarcus and his intriguing family. They go about their days while residing in Nashville, Tennessee. The show received a response from the viewers for producing lighthearted and hilarious social drama and hijinks, courtesy of the members of the DeMarcus family. Fans are awaiting an update on the renewal. Here!

Release Date of DeMarcus Family Rules

DeMarcus Family Rules season 1 release on Netflix, comprising six episodes of 30 mins each.

However, there’s been no official announcement regarding the renewal or cancellation of this series by Netflix.

In case the show meets with the conventional viewership expectations of Netflix, there are chances of show being renewed for a second season as it gained positive feedback.

We anticipate that DeMarcus Family Rules Season 2 will premiere in mid-2021.

DeMarcus Family Rules Season 2 Cast: Who’s inside?

Jay DeMarcus is a bassist, album producer, and songwriter, who creates one-third of the world-renowned country-pop group, Rascal Flatts. The Columbus, Ohio native was in the limelight and has played until the formation of Rascal Flatts in 2000 in several bands. The single’Prayin’ for Daylight’ in the group’s debut album ranked No.3 on the Billboard in the country charts.

Rascal Flatts has received a Grammy nomination. Allison Alderson and jay DeMarcus have been married since May 15, 2004, and are proud parents to 2 children — daughter Madeline Leigh and son Dylan Jay. All the four members, along with some family members, will show up in the second season as themselves. They are considering that the series revolves around the DeMarcus family.

Around DeMarcus Family Rules

The show will be a cure for the fans of country music and feel decent family shows. The forthcoming show DeMarcus Family Rules features Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus, his wife Allison, and both kids, Madeline Leigh and Dylan Jay. The series is Made by Chrisley Knows Best’s Todd Chrisley.

The official synopsis of Demarcus Family Rules on Netflix website reads as, “Rascal Flatts bassist Jay DeMarcus and ex-beauty queen Allison DeMarcus write their own rules for juggling family and pleasure in this reality series.” The series follows the ups and downs of Jay and Allison’s marriage and their own lives that revolve around their kids and livelihood.

The trailer was release by the producation on August 5 and also shows several scenes of the household as they prepare and head out for a camping excursion. Here is a look at the Demarcus Family Rules trailer

