Delta Airlines won’t allow passengers with an exhaust valve mask.

Like most airlines across the world, Delta Airlines during the coronavirus pandemic implemented a rule requiring passengers to wear masks during flights.

Delta, however, went one step farther and also implemented a principle that

demands travellers wear a face covering while checking in and while on jet bridges.

Not all face pliers are made equal, however, and Delta recently clarified

its own mask-wearing protocol to exclude masks using an exhaust valve.

What’s more, Delta notes which vacationers can put on a face shield in addition to a face mask, but not in replacement of.

Hardly a surprise, the CDC last month cautioned that face shields are not as effective as face masks

in regards to preventing the coronavirus from spreading rapidly.

Delta’s decision to specifically prohibit passengers from wearing masks with exhaust valves,

or one-way valves since they’re also known, shouldn’t come as much surprise.

Though the masks are somewhat more comfortable than conventional surgical masks, it’s been demonstrated that

they do a horrible job of preventing droplets from traveling through the air from person-to-person.

In short, they help filter air coming in although not air going out.

And while regular face masks or face coverings are not 100% effective,

they are still far more effective than sprays using a one time valve.

More importantly, wearing a mask using a valve might help protect your self from droplets in the air,

but will not do anything to protect individuals around you.

As studies have shown the best method to effectively stop the coronavirus from spreading is to get as many people wear masks as you can.

To put it simply, deciding to put on a mask is a step in the perfect direction, but it’s equally as essential to pick out an effective mask.

This is particularly important to keep in mind if you are flying as you may be unable to board your trip using the incorrect kind of mask.