Delta Airlines, such as most each air carrier today, has a requirement that passengers must wear a face mask at all times during their journey.

For passengers who refuse to comply with that face hide guideline, the airline has been adding those passengers to an internal no-fly list.

But that’s not the only extreme measure the carrier has taken.

Delta Airlines keeps finding new ways to demonstrate it’s not playing when it comes to enforcing rules

intended to not just keep fliers safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But these principles are also about conveying the perception of flight security in order that pilots themselves are not only protected,

but future and prospective fliers take note

and feel secure enough to book a flight down the line.

We have already noted how Delta is one of the carriers currently requiring everyone on flights, staff and passengers comprised, to wear face masks at all times.

Face masks, naturally, are one of the few tools we have to curb the spread of this coronavirus,

together with putting as much physical distance as possible between people whose health you can’t vouch for —

that, incidentally, is another thing Delta is attempting to perform by flying its planes at a reduced capacity through at the end of September.

As we have already noted, Delta's face mask requirement also includes the stipulation that in the event that you refuse to honor,

you can be put onto a kind of no-fly list for an indefinite period with the provider.

That’s something Delta has already added more than 100 individuals to, believe it or not.

Plus it’s not even the sole marginally extreme step the airline is taking along these lines.

According to local news reports, a Delta pilot took the extraordinary step in late times of turning a flight around

and landing on to induce the compliance of 2 passengers that refused to put a face mask on.

The trip was on its way out of Detroit to Atlanta, and it briefly returned to Detroit because of two non-compliant passengers.

Similar events have recently taken place on other airlines,

like a woman being kick from an American Airlines flight in late days for refusing to put on a mask,

and an identical episode occurring on Spirit Airlines earlier this month.

Along these very same lines, Delta, in recent times, has also added another element to its coronavirus-inspired safety regimen.

All passengers were already require to wear a mask at all times during their trip, except when foods are serve,

and if guests claim to have a health reason of some kind

that prevents them from being able to wear a mask,

they are suppose to have that cleare with Delta prior to becoming on their trip.

It’s a brand new”Clearance-to-Fly” interview procedure that these guests have to currently experience,

with reinforcement from the airline not to fly at all when they have a condition of this kind.

These are the types of things that will make me pick Delta for my second flight once

