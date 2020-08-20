Deadpool 3: Release Date, Cast And What we know so far

- Advertisement -

The episode of Deadpool 3 is a really curious one, because when any other studio had a franchise which had earned over $1.5 billion at the box office and spawned two of those three highest-grossing R-rated films ever at their disposal, then they’d be bending over backwards to get another one out of the gate whenever possible.

Regardless of confirmation from Ryan Reynolds who the Merc with a Mouth’s Marvel Cinematic Universe introduction was formally in active development, there has been no more tangible news as with almost any upgrades surrounding Deadpool 3 confined to the domain of rumour and speculation. The 6 Underground celebrity has plenty of projects in the pipeline to keep him busy in the meantime, of course, but the longer he keeps adding to his plate, the less probable it becomes that we’ll be visiting Deadpool get the following solo film at the MCU in any location in the near future.

As the star, manufacturer, co-writer, main creative driving force and individual that steered the franchise from a decade in development hell, Reynolds will not be accustomed to facing so much pushback when it comes to crafting Deadpool 3, with Kevin Feige now ardently calling the shots and the 43-year-old more a worker of Marvel Studios rather than the real collaborator that he was at Fox.

Deadpool 3- What we know so far

There was no announcement of Deadpool 3 by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige at the San Diego Comic-Con at July 2019. Elaborate plans were announced for Stage Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Deadpool 3 appears to get missed a slot in these announcements. However, Ryan Reynolds did confirm a Deadpool movies was in development over at Marvel Studios, but in May 2020 said that he did not know when we’ll be able to see it.

Release Date of Deadpool 3

The writers of Deadpool 2 Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have themselves admitted to the simple fact that they’re trying to find the appropriate thought for the third movie.

If and when the movie does happen, it doesn’t seem like it will be a part of Phase Four of the MCU. So we can expect that Deadpool 3 will occur only following 2022. Ryan Reynolds did tease the fans with a”stage 5″ hint for the third Deadpool film in an Instagram post back in July 2019.