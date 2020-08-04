Home TV Series Netflix Dead To Me Season 2: Release date, Cast And All About The...
Dead To Me Season 2: Release date, Cast And All About The Show

By- Mugdha Singh
Liz Feldman is the exceptional mind behind the show, Dead to Me season 2. She has tried to teach the audience how to cope up with some heavy subjects of life, such as loss and grief. The writer has also been successful in making the show a comedy one with a great storyline.

In one of her recent interviews, the writer said that undoubtedly every dark thing has something comedy in it. So if the audience can get the things and laugh then it is an excellent achievement for her, because that’s what Dead to Me is all about.

About the show

The show introduces us to two lead roles, Judy Hale, played by Linda Cardellini and Jen Harding, played by Christina Applegate. And both of them have some feelings which unknowingly invites hell lot of traumas for them. And while facing all these, their friendship bond gets more strong.

The complexities and twists and turns of the scenes is what makes it more relatable for the fans. And as we all know, people tend to like reality shows, with which they can relate themselves more.

Spoilers for season 2…!

By the end of season one we see Judy and Steve get into an abusive relationship, which will continue in season 2 also. Other than that, your favourite character, Steve will be dead in the second season.

The breadcrumbs in the first season depict the toxic relationship between them. Someone who has faced all these situations would clearly understand the things going on with them in the dark. The troubles in their lives and the troubles they face behind the closed doors are what the show shows.

The subtle issues that the show deals with have been the main reason why it seems to be more realistic. However, ending season one with a cliffhanger episode was not really liked by the fans. They wanted a perfect conclusion. Hopefully, everything will unveil in season two.

But even after Judy’s abuser is dead, she is upset; we see her sobbing and crying for Steve. This proves how innocent Judy’s character is.

Mugdha Singh

