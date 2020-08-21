Home Gaming Dead Island 2 : Release Date, Gameplay And Other Updates!!!
Dead Island 2 : Release Date, Gameplay And Other Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
Dead Island two is the forthcoming sequel to the 2011 action role-playing video game Dead Island. It’s the third installment in the Dead Island series. Dead Island 2 is developed by Dambuster Studios and is released by Deep Silver. The game, designed for both single-player and multiplayer modes, is available in Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Release Date

It’s been nine years since Dead Island came out. The lovers of the original series are eagerly awaiting for the Dead Island 2 to release. Dead Island two was originally set up to be developed by Techland, from where it went to Yager Development. In 2016 Sumo Digital took on the development duty, before passing it over into the current developer in 2019. But, an incomplete working version of Dead Island 2, which is still officially in development, was leaked in June 2020. But the release date of the first fully developed game with its complete version hasn’t yet been declared by Deep Silver. It is speculated that the game will come out by this year.

Gameplay

Contrary to the first game that was set at a fictitious island, Dead Island two occurs in open-world California, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, and yet another undisclosed location. The gameplay has both single-player and multiplayer modes with different similar features from its predecessor. Apart from that, the combat mechanics have changed from the first and has some added features.

Plot

Dead Island 2 gets out from its title and is set at the mainland of the USA, instead of in islands. The storyline follows a few months following the incidents of its previous games — Dead Island and Escape Dead Island. The plot of this game revolves around a new zombie outbreak in the mainland that has put California in a restricted quarantined zone, and also the United States Armed Forces are prepared to rescue the population.

