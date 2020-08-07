Dead Island 2 : Release Date, Gameplay and Many More!

- Advertisement -

It looks like it’s been ages since Dead Island 2 was shown, and by gaming standards, it has been. The sport was shown off back at E3 2014, early in the life span of the PS4 and Xbox One. Now, five years after, there is still no release date for Dead Island two, though which can be for good reason according to the game’s publisher, Koch Media.

“Appearance, Dead Island is an essential brand for us and we have got to get it,” Kundratitz stated in a meeting. “It’s just a testimony of our dedication to get it right.” Kundratitz went on to explain that the corporation would rather be judged with the end product than simply how long growth on a project takes. Hopefully, Kundratitz announcement is enough to stave off questions of whether or not Dead Island two is still happening.

Dead Island 2 was juggled around quite a bit because it entered growth. The game has swapped hands many times, moving from development studio into a development studio. It’s a classic example of how complex and onerous game growth can be. That being said, Kundratitz’s devotion to shipping a good final product is admirable, although only time will tell how Dead Island two turns out.

Back in August, it had been confirmed that the match was still in development using another team, Dambuster Studios, but little was heard or seen of the game beyond that. Dead Island 2’s first programmer, Techland, is currently working on Dying Light 2, which is also being released by Koch Media, oddly enough.

It could still be quite some time until Dead Island 2 starts, and the match may be going to end up landing on the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett instead of this console generation. That may even be the best move now, as a drought of applications at the beginning of a console’s lifespan may result in some improbable success stories, which might only be the advantage Dead Island two would have to garner interest from fans of the series that may be somewhat more careful after such a lengthy development period. Hopefully, players will be able to receive their hands on the match before the PlayStation 6 launches.

Dead Island 2 doesn’t have a launch date.