DC Titans Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Do We Have An Official Trailer?

DC Titans Season 3, In our childhood, most of us like to see comics of Titans. Now, its movie gained fans and came! Here’s the third season coming up of Titans. Based on the DC comics-“Titans” is an animated series created by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti. The narrative of the show follows a group of young heroes to fight.

DC Titans Season 3 – Release Date

As the official announcement, Titans Season 3 is definitely happening. Even though an official release date is to be announced, it is being said that fresh Titans episodes can be expected in fall 2020. But with no details on hand as of now, it remains to be seen if it’ll adhere to that amidst the crisis that is coronavirus or will be shifted.

DC Titans Season 3- Cast Details

Most of the cast from the initial two seasons will probably go back for Titans Season 3. This will comprise —

Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson

Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth

Anna Diop as Kory Anders/ Starfire

Curran Walters as Jason Todd/ Robin

Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan

Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger/ Dove

Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall/ Hawk

Joshua Orpin as Subject 13/ Conner

Chelsea Zhang as Rose Wilson

Conor Leslie as Donna Troy/ Wonder Girl

DC Titans Season 3 – Expected Plot

Titans Season 2 finale wrapped up the majority of its storyline. We saw that Deathstroke was defeated and Cadmus Labs’ machinations were halted. The Titans were United as a team, and also the brainwashed allies were given back the control of their minds.

Kory was seen as split between assisting the Titans and dealing with her issues. So in season, we can expect her to innovate from all of this.

Blackfire has been revealed to be back on Earth, so we can expect her to be the Big Bad in season 3.