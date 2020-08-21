DC Titans Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Know Here

- Advertisement -

When the DC Universe streaming agency released in 2018, it hit the ground running with Titans, the system’s take on the Teen Titans. Last year, the finale of Season two left fans, but the state of the planet — and DC Universe — could transform the show though the show was renewed for a third year.

With little known about where the next outing will require the titular superhero group, let’s look at what we know about Titans Season 3 so far.

DC Titans Season 3 – Release Date

As the official announcement, Titans Season 3 is definitely occurring. However, an official release date is yet to be declared. It is, however, is said that fresh Titans episodes can be expected in autumn 2020. However, with no information on hand, it remains to be seen whether it’ll stick to that amidst the coronavirus crisis or will be shifted.

DC Titans Season 3- Cast Details

Most of the cast from the initial two seasons will probably return for Titans Season 3. This will comprise —

Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson

Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth

Anna Diop as Kory Anders/ Starfire

Curran Walters as Jason Todd/ Robin

Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan

Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger/ Dove

Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall/ Hawk

Joshua Orpin as Subject 13/ Conner

Chelsea Zhang as Rose Wilson

Conor Leslie as Donna Troy/ Wonder Girl

DC Titans Season 3 – Expected Plot

Titans Season wrapped up the majority of its plot. We saw that Deathstroke was defeated as well as Cadmus Labs’ machinations were halted. The Titans were eventually United as a group, and also, the allies were awarded back the control of their minds.

Also, Kory was seen as divided between helping the Titans and dealing with her issues. So in season 3, we can expect her to innovate from all this.

Blackfire was shown to be back on Earth. Therefore we can expect her to be the Big Bad in 3.