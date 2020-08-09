DC Titans Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Expected Plot And Everything New Details Here?

- Advertisement -

When the DC Universe streaming agency released in 2018, it hit the floor running with Titans, the platform’s take on the Teen Titans. Last season, the finale of Season 2 left fans clamoring for more, but the condition of the world — and DC Universe — could transform the series though the show was revived for a third season.

With little known about where the next excursion will take the titular superhero team, let us look at everything we understand about Titans Season 3 thus far.

DC Titans Season 3 – Release Date

As the announcement, Titans Season 3 is happening. However, an official release date is yet to be declared. It’s nevertheless said that Titans episodes that are new can be anticipated in autumn 2020. However, with no additional details on hand, it remains to be seen whether it’ll adhere to that amidst the crisis or be shifted.

DC Titans Season 3- Cast Details

Most of the cast from the two seasons will most likely go back for Titans Season 3. This will comprise —

Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson

Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth

Anna Diop as Kory Anders/ Starfire

Curran Walters as Jason Todd/ Robin

Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan

Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger/ Dove

Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall/ Hawk

Joshua Orpin as Subject 13/ Conner

Chelsea Zhang as Rose Wilson

Conor Leslie as Donna Troy/ Wonder Girl

DC Titans Season 3 – Expected Plot

Titans Season 2 finale wrapped up the vast majority of its plot. We found that Deathstroke was defeated as well as the machinations of Cadmus Labs were stopped. The Titans were eventually United as a team, and the brainwashed allies were awarded the control of their minds back.

Additionally, Kory was seen as split between assisting the Titans and dealing with her issues. So in season, we could expect her to escalate this from all.

Blackfire has been revealed to be back on Earth. Therefore we can expect her to become the Big Bad in season 3.