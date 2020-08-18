Home TV Series HBO DC Titan Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More Here...
DC Titan Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More Here !!!

By- Rekha yadav
When the DC Universe streaming service launched in 2018, it hit the floor running with Titans, the system’s draw on the Teen Titans. Late last year, the finale of Season two left fans clamoring for more, but the condition of the world — and DC Universe — could transform the series, though the series was renewed for a third year.

With little known about where the next excursion will require the titular superhero team, let us look at what we understand about Titans Season 3 up to now.

THE STORY SO FAR

Titans Season 3 will continue where the previous year left off, with a new team forming with friends and former enemies before the guidance of Dick Grayson, who just assumed his new persona of Nightwing. The series will continue to widen its coverage of the DC Universe. Director and cinematographer Boris Mojsovski confirmed the character would look, even though it remains to be seen if she’ll choose the familiar mantle of Oracle or appear as Batgirl.

Additionally, a casting call from March indicates a new personality with a rough background plus a knack for detective work. This had directed fans to speculate that the series is casting Danny Chase, aka Phantasm, a Teen Titan in the comics with a genius IQ and abilities. If it comes to the present Titans, star Brendon Thwaites said that Dick will receive upgrades to his new Nightwing suit for the new season.

FILMING

Though Season 3 of Titans was declared in November 2019, filming has yet to start. Production is currently halted due to this coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, hampered further by the fact that many of the actors live outside of the United States. Despite the flaws, Thwaites has stated the show’s writers are working diligently on the next outing.

CAST AND CREW

Though many changes happened from the Season 2 finale, it is supposed most — if not all — of the major cast will return for the next season. That includes Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Anna Diop (Kory Anders/Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth/Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield Logan/Beast Boy), Curran Walters (Jason Todd), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), Joshua Orpin (Subject 13/Superboy) and Chelsea Zhang (Rose Wilson/Ravager). Although Conor Leslie’s Donna Troy died in the finale, the actress strongly hinted that Raven’s resurrection attempt on Themyscira is going to be prosperous, paving the way for the character’s return.

Additionally, Damaris Lewis (Blackfire) has been upgraded to series regular for the next season. Starfire’s sister owning a girl and coming on Earth was seen by the Season 2 finale, with the intent of killing Kory to assume that the throne of Tamaran. This cliffhanger indicates Blackfire could function in the vein of villains like Trigon and Deathstroke.

RELEASE DATE

In the announcement Season 3, DC Universe stated Titans would broadcast in the autumn of 2020. But given that filming has not started yet, the release window will be pushed in 2021.

Additionally, the service the series airs on could be in flux. Though Titans were the first of a couple of series to premiere on DC Universe, the others have recently moved onto other platforms. Most recently, Stargirl was announced to be going to The CW. If the DC Universe system adheres to focusing solely on comics rather than original content, there is an opportunity Titans could be making the move to The CW or HBO Max sooner rather than later.

Streaming now on DC Universe, Titans Season 2 stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson, Anna Diop as Kory Anders, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth, Ryan Potter as Garfield Logan, Curran Walters as Jason Todd, and Conor Leslie as Donna Troy, with Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger, Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall, Joshua Orpin as Superboy, Chelsea Zhang as Rose Wilson, Chella Man as Jericho, Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, Esai Morales as Deathstroke and Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne.



