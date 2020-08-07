DC Titan Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

- Advertisement -

When the DC Universe streaming service started in 2018, it hit the ground running with Titans, the platform’s take on the Teen Titans. Late last year, the finale of Season two left fans but although the series was revived for the third year, the state of the planet — and DC Universe — could change the show.

With little known about where the next excursion will take the titular superhero team, let’s look at everything we understand about Titans Season 3 so far.

THE STORY SO FAR

Titans Season 3 will continue where the former season left off, using a new team forming with friends and former opponents before the advice of Dick Grayson, who just assumed his new persona of Nightwing. The series will continue to widen its coverage of the DC Universe by earning Barbara Gordon. Director and cinematographer Boris Mojsovski verified the character would appear, even though it remains to be seen whether she’ll take the recognizable mantle of Oracle or appear as Batgirl.

Additionally, a casting call from March suggests a new personality with a demanding background and a knack for detective work. This had led fans to speculate that the series is casting aka Phantasm Danny Chase, a Teen Titan from the comic with a genius IQ and telekinetic abilities. When it comes to the present Titans, star Brendon Thwaites said that Dick will get updates to his new Nightwing lawsuit for the new season.

FILMING

Though Season 3 of Titans was declared in November 2019, filming has yet to begin. Production is currently halted on account of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, hampered further by the fact that many of the actors reside outside of the USA. Regardless of the delays, Thwaites has said the show’s authors are working diligently about another outing.

CAST AND CREW

Though many changes happened from the Season 2 finale, it is assumed most — if not all — of the cast will return for the next season. That includes Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Anna Diop (Kory Anders/Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth/Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield Logan/Beast Boy), Curran Walters (Jason Todd), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), Joshua Orpin (Subject 13/Superboy) and Chelsea Zhang (Rose Wilson/Ravager). Although Conor Leslie’s Donna Troy died in the finale, the celebrity hinted that the resurrection effort on Themyscira of Raven is going to be prosperous, paving the way for the character’s return.

Furthermore, Damaris Lewis (Blackfire) was upgraded to series regular for the next season. The Season 2 finale saw Starfire’s sister coming on Earth and possessing a girl. This cliffhanger suggests Blackfire could serve as the Big Bad for Season 3, in the vein of villains such as Trigon and Deathstroke.

RELEASE DATE

In the statement Season 3, DC Universe said Titans would air in the autumn of 2020. However, given that filming has not started the release window will most likely be pushed in 2021.

Furthermore may also be regular. Though Titans were the first of a couple of series to premiere on DC Universe, the others have recently moved onto other platforms. Most recently, Stargirl was announced to be going to The CW. In case the DC Universe platform adheres to focusing solely on comics instead of original content, there is a chance Titans could be making the move into The CW or even HBO Max sooner rather than later.

Streaming now on DC Universe, Titans Season 2 celebrities Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson, Anna Diop as Kory Anders, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth, Ryan Potter as Garfield Logan, Curran Walters as Jason Todd and Conor Leslie as Donna Troy, with Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger, Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall, Joshua Orpin as Superboy, Chelsea Zhang as Rose Wilson, Chella Man as Jericho, Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, Esai Morales as Deathstroke and Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne.