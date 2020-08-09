DC Titan Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

- Advertisement -

When the DC Universe streaming service started in 2018, it struck the floor running with Titans, the platform’s draw on the Teen Titans. Late last year, the finale of Season 2 left fans clamoring for more, but though the show was revived for a third season, the condition of the planet — and DC Universe — might change the series.

With little known about where the next excursion will require the titular superhero group, let’s look at everything we understand about Titans Season 3 up to now.

THE STORY SO FAR

Titans Season 3 will continue where the previous season left, with a new team forming with friends and former enemies until the guidance of Dick Grayson, who only assumed his new character of Nightwing. By bringing in Barbara Gordon the series will continue to widen its coverage of the DC Universe. Director and cinematographer Boris Mojsovski verified the character would appear, though it remains to be seen if she will choose the familiar mantle of Oracle or appear as Batgirl.

Additionally, a casting call from March suggests a new character with a rough background and a knack for detective work. This had led fans to speculate that the series is currently casting Danny Chase, aka Phantasm, a Teen Titan from the comic with a genius IQ and telekinetic skills. When it comes to the present Titans, star Brendon Thwaites said that Dick will get updates to his brand new Nightwing lawsuit for its new season.

FILMING

Although Season 3 of Titans was declared in November 2019, filming has yet to start. Production is presently halted on account of this coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, hampered further by the fact that many of the celebrities live outside of America. Regardless of the flaws, Thwaites has stated the show’s writers are working diligently on the next excursion.

CAST AND CREW

Though many changes occurred from the Season 2 finale, it’s assumed most — if not all — of their major cast will return for the third season. Including Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Anna Diop (Kory Anders/Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth/Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield Logan/Beast Boy), Curran Walters (Jason Todd), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), Joshua Orpin (Subject 13/Superboy) and Chelsea Zhang (Rose Wilson/Ravager). Although Conor Leslie’s Donna Troy died in the finale, the actress strongly hinted that Raven’s resurrection attempt on Themyscira is going to be successful, paving the way for the character’s return.

Additionally, Damaris Lewis (Blackfire) was updated to show regularly for its next season. The Season 2 finale saw Starfire’s sister possessing a woman and arriving on Earth. This cliffhanger indicates Blackfire could function as the Big Bad for Season 3, in the vein of previous villains such as Deathstroke and Trigon.

RELEASE DATE

In the statement Season 3, DC Universe said Titans would broadcast in the fall of 2020. Given that filming has not started yet, the release window will almost certainly be pushed back to sometime in 2021.

Furthermore maybe in regular. Although Titans were the first of a few series to premiere on DC Universe, the others have recently moved onto other programs. Most recently, Stargirl was announced to be going to The CW. In case the DC Universe system adheres to focusing solely on comics rather than original content, there is a chance Titans could be making the move into The CW or HBO Max sooner instead of later.

Streaming now on DC Universe, Titans Season 2 stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson, Anna Diop as Kory Anders, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth, Ryan Potter as Garfield Logan, Curran Walters as Jason Todd, and Conor Leslie as Donna Troy, together with Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger, Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall, Joshua Orpin as Superboy, Chelsea Zhang as Rose Wilson, Chella Man as Jericho, Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, Esai Morales as Deathstroke and Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne.