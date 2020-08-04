Home Entertainment DC Reveals Young John Constantine in New Hellblazer Book. Know Here More...
Entertainment

DC Reveals Young John Constantine in New Hellblazer Book. Know Here More Information.

By- Anoj Kumar
What would John Constantine, working-class warlock and infamous scumbag who tends to finish up doing the precise factor anyway, do if billionaires with angel wings began hurtling from the sky and impaling themselves on church spires? He’d in all probability be fairly chill about it, to be sincere. However, we’re going to search for sure in September’s Hellblazer: Rise and Fall, the brand new DC Black Label ebook from Tom Taylor and Darick Robertson.

Taylor and Robertson received their first crack at Constantine in 2019’s DCeased: A Good Day to Die, the tie in/growth to the shock hit zombie ebook, DCeased. However, even earlier than that, Robertson was no stranger to over-the-top gore performed for righteous humor: he’s additionally a co-creator of The Boys, amongst many different books in his legendary profession.

“There’s a time while you want a hero, and there’s a time while you want a bastard,” mentioned Taylor. “Once you’re preventing an alien invasion or a large robotic monkey, certain, you need somebody with a cape and a reassuring smile, however, while you’re preventing one thing messier, one thing with extra shades of gray, one thing that’s clawed its method in, you then desire a magician with a trenchcoat and a smug smirk. As a Hellblazer fan and as a Darick Roberston fan, I couldn’t be extra excited by this ebook. Placing Darick and John on the identical web page? Properly, it’s bloody magic.”

The ebook’s thriller kicks off when a well-known billionaire falls from the sky onto a church spire with angel wings hooked up to his again. Then extra be-angeled businessmen tumble from the heavens, whereas Constantine visits an outdated buddy, Detective Aisha Bukhari That chat units the pair off investigating how the rich meteors tie into the primary loss of life Constantine ever triggered, and a shared second between the 2 of their collective distant pasts.

