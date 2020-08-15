Home Movies David F. Sandberg Releases A Shazam 2 Movie Trailer Using Fake Review...
David F. Sandberg Releases A Shazam 2 Movie Trailer Using Fake Review Quotes,

By- Santosh Yadav
David F. Sandberg has launched a Shazam two teaser trailer that uses quotes from reviews for the movie, although it has not taken a frame nonetheless. Sandberg led the initial Shazam! And will also helm the as-yet-untitled sequel, scheduled to be released in 2022. The first film was something of a surprise hit for DC, who’d endured a string of box office failures, most especially Justice League. But Shazam! Had a lighter tone and a dense storey which appealed to fans, and ended up making nearly four times back its budget at the box office.

Shazam! Starred Zachary Levi as the titular superhero, who’s the alter ego of teenage orphan Billy Batson (Asher Angel). Mark Powerful appeared in the movie as celebrity Dr. Sivana, also Jack Dylan Grazer played with Batson’s foster brother Freddy Freeman. The movie set an intriguing sequel by setting Batson’s foster brothers and sisters as superheroes during the climactic struggle, in addition to setting the personality in the DC Extended Universe by having a Superman cameo in the mid-credits scene. Unfortunately, the pandemic affected the production timeline of the sequel, but Sandberg is still having fun with viewers.

Now, Sandberg has dropped a surprise teaser trailer for Shazam 2, which features footage from Shazam! With reviews from Shazam 2 overlaid. The only problem, as Sandberg says, is they haven’t taken it yet, so that the reviews are fake ones, speaking about the anticipation of the movie and random quotes saying”I am fine with this” and “David F. Sandberg is a love”, as well as one about how old the reviewer is likely to be if the film finally hits theatres. You can watch the teaser under.

An interesting detail from the teaser is that the title Sandberg uses is Shazam!! , as opposed to Shazam 2. Even though this is not affirmation, it will make one speculate that the sequel might just include the name and an exclamation point rather than adding a sub-title from the style of many superhero films. The Swedish director doesn’t use that phrase in his caption either, preferring Shazam 2, but maybe this may be a sneaky reveal of the sequel’s title.

Whatever it ends up being called, it is very likely that the true advertising for Shazam 2 will feature quotes from real reviewers rather than fans that are commenting online concerning the movie a full two years before its release. The trailer is a reminder which Sandberg’s dry Scandinavian sense of comedy is perfectly appropriate to the character, and one of the main reasons for the movie’s success. There are not many directors who would cut a teaser trailer for their upcoming superhero movie and slap some bogus review quotations. With Sandberg set to look at DC FanDome next weekend, hopefully, there will be news concerning Shazam 2 and how it’s coming together.

