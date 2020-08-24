Dark Netflix Season 4: know the cast, plot and release date of the show..!!!

- Advertisement -

The famous show Dark is a German web tv series. This exciting show includes Science fiction, Thriller, Mystery and Tragedy genres. The series was first aired on 1 December 2017. And the show was first premiered on Netflix. Baran bo Odar developed the show, and Jantje Friese and Justyna Müsch, Jantje Friese, Quirin Berg, Max Wiedemann and Baran bo Odar was the producer of the show. The show has till now created three seasons. Season 1 was aired with ten episodes. Then on 21 June 2019 season 2 was released with eight episodes and season 3 on 27 June 2020 with eight episodes. The series received positive reviews from its audiences. The series has been rated 8.8/10 from IMDb and 95% from Rotten Tomatoes.

Dark Netflix season 4 cast

The final cast list has not been prepared yet, but we do expect a lot of characters from the previous seasons will be returning for the new upcoming season. We do expect to see fresh new faces, but till now we don’t have any confirmed news to it. The cast includes Louis Hofmann, as Jonas Kahnwald, Andreas Pietschmann, Maja Schöne, Jördis Triebel, Lisa Vicari, Oliver Masucci, and Mark Waschke.

Dark Netflix season 4 plot

The creators till now have not revealed much about the plot of the new season. Stay updated for more details about the new season of the show.

Dark Netflix season 4 Release date

The series has been renewed for a fourth season. As we know the series was first released on 1 December 2017 on Netflix. But for now, we don’t have any confirmed news about the release of the season as due to the coronavirus global pandemic a lot of production work has been delayed. The countries have been shut down for months now. As soon as the situation of the world is back to normal, the cast will be back to the sets and resume shooting. For more details about the new season, stay updated with us.