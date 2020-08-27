Home Entertainment Dark Desire Season 2: When Will The Next Season Release?Premiere Date On...
Dark Desire Season 2: When Will The Next Season Release?Premiere Date On Netflix?

By- Alok Chand
Dark Desire, the steaming hot series on Netflix producing new standards. This thriller drama series published on 15th July 2020. Then recently on 19th August, it was revived for the second season. It looks like the numbers for the series came out to be pretty good. Well, I am surprised by that.

Dark Desire Season 2

Aside from just romantic scenes, the storyline of the show is also quite appreciable. Although it isn’t a show of vast cast record, it delivers up to the standard with whatever little throw it’s.

When Will The Next Season Release?

Well, the show has been revived for the next run, and along with this, the news is, 2021 is going to be the year of launch. I must say that it was expected. Seeing the present situation around the world, there’s absolutely no way that manufacturing will begin straight away.

But as it is a Spanish show, we could hope for the production to start shortly. The number of new cases had drastically decreased in Spain for a while, but now it looks like the second phase of the corona has assaulted the nation. So, the production may not start until late this year.

Well, I am assuming that somehow the creation begins at the end of the season. The time it requires is also about a year. Judging based on the first season, it takes about 12 weeks to get the series release ready.

Now that production can’t begin right away, and the writers can still work on the script which makes up around one-fourth of the job. Hence, imagining that writers are already growing the writing, we can hope for its discharge to be put at the latter half of 2021. To be more precise I would say around the fourth quarter of the year.

Alok Chand

