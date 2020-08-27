Home Entertainment Dark Desire Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
EntertainmentTV Series

Dark Desire Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

By- Badshah Dhiraj
It is everybody’s creativity to become physicists with an attractive personality, and if those fantasies come true, do not back down. Dark Wish entirely revolves around a grownup who fell in love with an older married girl, but the girl is very attractive.

Mexican drama is filled with turns and twists, and you do not observe any signs of relaxation as you see. Either you’re fussy or confused since the plot contains elements that can take you to the core. But that’s the past, and we’re focused on the future and talking about a possible sequel to the show.

Dark Desire Season 2: Is It Renewed?

Currently, the series has not been formally confirmed for renewal, but there’ll be another season to ensure it is imminent. We finish with this fact since the story of the first season ends with a cliffhanger and is directly hinted at for the sequel season. Additionally, the series landed last month and also to leap to its conclusion that will soon be renewed.

Dark Desire Season 2: Release Date

COVID-19 plays a significant part in deciding the launching date, and there are several shows which are still supporting schedule. However, if filming begins in December, the odds are high that it will follow with its yearly release and launch schedule in July 2021.

Dark Desire Season 2: Cast

  • Matta Peroni as Alma Solares
  • Eric Hasser as Esteban Solares
  • Alejandro Spitzer as Dario Guerra
  • Jorge Poza as Leonardo Solares
  • Maria Fernanda Yepes as Brenda Castillo
  • Regina Pavon as Zoe Solares
  • Paulina Matos as Edith Ballesteros
  • Claudia Pinada as Garcia

Dark Desire Season 2: Plot

However, the trailer is missing, and all the assumptions that are created could be reversed at any moment. But by the sequel year, fans already know that Esteban and Dario are working together and are now trying to ruin the life of the Solares family.

Dark Desire Season 2: Trailer

