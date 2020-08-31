Home Entertainment Dark Desire Season 2 Cast, Plot, Release Date And Renewal
Dark Desire Season 2 Cast, Plot, Release Date And Renewal

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Season one of Dark Desires has been one of the most intriguing ones, and the show has retained lovers hooked directly from the start season one instead ended on a stunning front that gives fans the belief that the show will be back for 2.

Thus, let us get into all of the details we have about season 2 of Dark Desire.

Dark Desire Season 2 Release Date And Renewal

Netflix hasn’t yet renewed the series for a season 2, season one premiered on July 15 which makes it relatively a new show, Netflix takes up to 3 weeks until they revive a series for additional seasons, so we assure that fans will have to wait before a bit of official news arrives.

Considering the situation we are currently dealing with a pandemic making it even more difficult to predict when season 2 will be released, we can place our bets to 2021, but that’s also very uncertain.

Dark Desire Season 2 Cast

Here is a list of cast members We’ll find in Dark Desires season 2

  • Maite Perroni as Alma
  • Alejandro Speitzer as Darío
  • Regina Pavón as Zoe
  • Erik Hayser as Esteban
  • María Fernanda Yepes
  • Jorge Poza as Leonardo
  • Paulina Matos
  • Leticia Huijara
  • Carlos Eduardo Torres Anaya
  • Esteban Soberanes
  • Carmen Beato
  • Eligio Meléndez
Dark Desire Season 2 Plot

Dark Wish portrays twisted relationships which are no good to anybody, continuing the pattern we’ll see the plot being picked up where season one left, that’s, or today we will keep fans updated on the latest news about Dark Desires season 2 until then continue reading with us!

Dark Desire Season 2 Trailer

Badshah Dhiraj
