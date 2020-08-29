Home TV Series Dark Crystal Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Storyline And Know The All...
Dark Crystal Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Storyline And Know The All Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
The American fantasy web television series”Dark Crystal” is about to make a comeback with its second season. The first season of this series was a huge success and obtained massive appreciation from all of its fans and critics as well. Together with the evaluation score of 8.5/10, the show was well common and well accepted. The show is developed by Jeffery Addiss and Will Matthews and can be directed by Louis Leterrier. With its dream and adventure genre, the series witnessed the development of a great marvel.

We are here with all the exciting information you need to understand about the upcoming season of this series. Therefore, what are we waiting for? Let’s take a glance whatsoever of them.

The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Season 2 Release Date:

Season one was announced in May 2017, and it was released in August 2019. So we can anticipate the same gap of around 14 months for the next season to land.

So considering the consequences of this coronavirus pandemic, we could anticipate the second season to premiere in late 2021 or early 2022.

Dark Crystal Season 2: Who All Are In For The Screen Appearance?

The excellent cast of the series is going to go back for the second season too. We’ll see:

  • Taron Egerton
  • Anya Taylor-Joy
  • Nathalie Emmanuel
  • Toby Jones
  • Natalie Dormer
  • Harris Dickinson
  • Theo James
  • Helena Bonham-Carter
  • Mark Strong
  • Caitriona Balfe
  • Eddie Izzard
  • Gugu Mbatha-Raw
  • Shazad Latif
  • Alicia Vikander
The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Season 2 Storyline:

The second season will last to show the adventures Rian, Deet, and Brea. We will observe the Henson staff to expand the world of Thra, introducing new characters into the war between Gelfling and Skeksis.

The story begins from where the first one left off. It’ll unravel the mystery behind how Skeksis became the Emperor and out of which world he came. The truth about the dark crystal will also be shown.

Ajeet Kumar

