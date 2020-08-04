Home TV Series Netflix Dark crystal season 2: here are all the details regarding it
Dark crystal season 2: here are all the details regarding it

By- Shivangi
After the release of the series – dark crystal the fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the second season as well. Now the question arises is whether the season 2 will be released or not.

Will the Season 2 release for the series dark crystal or not?

Well the season 2 will be released. Already we have seen that the fans have loved the season 1 of the series. So there is no reason for the cancellation of the release of the second season. So the second season for the series will be released.

What will be the release date of the series season 2?

Well the release date has not been till now. So we do not have the release date till now. The official date of season 2 of the series is going to be pushed back. So seeing the ongoing situation, we can not expect it to be released before 2021. Also, season 1 has been released in 2019. So the delay till 2021 is normal. But that normal delay can seem long for the fans. So let us see when we will get it to release. So when season 2 will be released is a mystery for us which will be solved after some time. So let us see when will it be released.

What about the cast for the season 2 of the series dark crystal?

Well the cast is likely to return from the previous season only. So we can expect many of the stars from the previous season to come back. Also the old is gold. So we will see the new series with the old stars.

What will be the storyline for the season 2 of the series?

The story will continue from where it had left the season 1. So we can expect the story to be continued from there only after it was released in the season 1. Let us see what will be there in the storyline. We will have to wait for the official trailer.

Let us see when it will be released. Till then you can watch season 1 again and other series as well. Stay tuned for further updates.

