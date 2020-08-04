Dani Harmer is going to Play role as Tracy Beaker in a new BBC drama.

Dani Harmer is about to reprise her position as Tracy Beaker in a new BBC drama.

The 31-year-old, who first took the position in 2002 aged simply 12 within the CBBC present The Story Of Tracy Beaker, will now play a grown-up model of the character in new BBC iPlayer collection My Mum Tracy Beaker.

The position will see Beaker raising her personal daughter, Jess.

Harmer instructed The Evening Standard: “I can’t wait to return (once more) to the position of Tracy! I’m identical to a fan myself and wish to know what occurs next and the place this next journey will take her.

“I completely adore enjoying the character, and I’m trying ahead to taking up the problem of portraying her as a primary-time mum.

“Being a mom myself, I understand how a lot it changes you, so I’m trying ahead to seeing the way it’s changed Tracy, however, nonetheless retaining her the identical feisty robust feminine lead that individuals know and love.”

The new collection relies on creator Jacqueline Wilson’s kids’ guide of the identical identity.

The guide, released in 2018, follows Beaker and Jess as they battle to get by whereas dwelling on a housing property in London.

In the meantime, Stormzy famously sampled the Tracy Beaker theme tune on ‘Superheroes,’ from his latest album ‘Heavy Is The Head.’

The rapper was not too long ago nominated for the 2020 Mercury Prize alongside the likes of Dua Lipa, Stormzy, and Charli XCX.

Stormzy’s nomination for ‘Heavy Is The Head’ additionally marks his first-ever Mercury Prize nod.