TV Series

Dangerous Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Storyline And All Latest Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
Dangerous is a 2020 Hindi-language action thriller web series for MX Player original.
It’s written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel.

The Story revolves around the life span of Aditya Dhanraj, a struggling young entrepreneur, who finds that his wife has gone missing. He sets out to find his wife with the support of the authorities, only to discover that his ex-girlfriend will be handling his situation.

Dangerous Web series- Release Date

Dangerous web series MX Player launch date is 14 August 2020. It’ll be available on the site and the official program to watch online.

The web series is all set to launch on 14 August 2020 on Mx Player in Hindi audio together with the Subtitles, virtually every show on the MX participant releases together with Tamil and Telugu dubbed version, we don’t have any official confirmation about this.

Cast: Dangerous Season 2

The Bollywood series had a plethora of renowned celebrities. With the success of the season, the entire cast and crew may reunite. While Karan Singh Grover will play the role of a millionaire, Bipasha Basu will reprise her role. These two form the core of the cast. The supporting actors remain the same. As we all know, it’s hard to find a crew that may match the professionalism, seen in the season. Suyyash Rai will return as Vishal.

Moreover, the enigmatic Sonali Raut and the role of Diya Dhanraj play. She may return also. While Nitin Arora will portray the personality of Jaggu, Natasha Suri acts as Gauri. The creators may introduce new characters from the show to make it more enjoyable. The writers are to show who the offenders are. As of yet, no announcements are out regarding the newest additions. We will keep you informed with upgrades.

Dangerous Season 2 Expected Storyline

The offence thriller web series, titled,’Dangerous,’ follows the Story of a millionaire living abroad, Aditya Dhanraj, he is determined to get her at any price, and whose wife was abducted. The responsibility is given to police-women Neha Singh, and Aditya girlfriend. Several secrets are revealed that surprises Aditya while the analysis is under the procedure. It would help if you saw the first season to understand who’s the culprit behind the abduction, in addition to the secrets and about who they are.

As for now, no information was revealed about the upcoming season of Dangerous since the script has not yet been written, and it is too early to predict anything. We’ll keep you updated with the most recent news associated with the series. All you have to do is to stay tuned with us.

Ajeet Kumar

Also Read:   "Wakfu Season 4": Will "Yugo" and "Amalia" return? Read more about the Release Date, Plot, Cast and Storyline!
