Cursed Season 2 Theory: Gawain Will Actually Make The Green Knight

Cursed season 1 observed Gawain die as a result of injuries – here’s how season 2 may see him revived and come to be The Green Knight. Although Gawain appeared to expire in the Cursed season 1 finale, season 2 could see him return to life and become the Green Knight in a more literal sense.

Cursed originally began life as an illustrated book by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. Reimagining the characters from Arthurian legend, Miller and Wheeler signed on to accommodate their source material for Netflix. Commissioned for a 10-episode first season, Cursed release to a warm audience reception on July 17, 2020.

Played by Matt Stokoe, Gawain first seems in Cursed season 1, episode 5, “The Joining.” As many will know, Gawain is a knight of King Arthur’s round table from the original stories. In Cursed, however, he is revised for a childhood friend of Nimue (Katherine Langford). Gawain serves as a leader in the rebellion against the Red Paladins -a set of religious zealots keen to see that the Fey tribes created extinct. Reuniting with Nimue at Nemo’s, he becomes acquainted and forms a bond with Arthur (Devon Terrell) on the battlefield. Unfortunately, soon after he is captured by The Weeping Monk (Daniel Sharman). While he’s being tortured by a part of the Paladins known as Brother Salt (Terence Maynard), Nimue attempts to negotiate his release. It is revealed that he has succumbed to his injuries, though he’s turned over for her. Immediately grief-stricken, Nimue tries to execute a charm over his body.