Cursed Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Update Check Here

Among the freshly released British-American dream drama show, Cursed is shortly expected to develop with its second season on Netflix. It has been produced by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, which premiered on July 17th, 2020. The series, starred by Katharine Langford at the lead, has obtained positive reviews. Although it could not come up to the expectations of most of the audiences compared to Game of Thrones or Kingdom, it is nevertheless worth the watch owing to its story and animation. It has been adapted from the novel by the manufacturers under the exact same title.

The storyline follows the story of the famous Arthurian legend, said from the viewpoint of young Nimue, who had been the first queen chosen by the sword until it picked its King. Nimue symbolizes bravery and rebellion against the stalwart Red Paladins and battles her way through to become the Lady of the Lake.

Cursed season 2 release date on Netflix

Netflix is yet to give an official greenlight to Cursed season 2, but if the streaming agency follows past form, we’d expect a renewal statement to come around a month following season 1’s debut. The show dropped on July 17, so we’d expect for information in mid-August.

Assuming the show does get picked to get another season, it’s unlikely we’d see it until the next half of 2021. There is usually around 18 months between seasons of Netflix shows — particularly those with production values as lavish as Cursed’s –, and that is before you factor in the coronavirus-related issues now in drama. Once social distancing and traveling restrictions come into the equation, chances of season 2 landing until 2022 seem slender.

Cursed season 2 cast: who we believe will return.

Having been murdered by Nimue in the season 1 finale, Peter Mullan’s Father Carden looks set to be the most critical absentee in Cursed season two — unless he returns in flashback.

Beyond this, we guess the cast list will be more or less the same as it has been in season 1, with Katherine Langford back as Nimue, Gustaf Skarsgård as Merlin, Devon Terrell as Arthur, Daniel Sharman as the Weeping Monk,” Shalom Brune-Franklin as Morgana, Emily Coates as Sister Iris, Billy Jenkins as Squirrel, Bella Dayne as the Red Spears, Lily Newmark as Pym, Sebastian Armesto as Uther and Clive Francis as the Pope.

There might also be a way back for Gawain (Matt Stokoe). Following Gawain’s departure in the season 1 finale, Nimue used her magic powers to encase her friend in protective crops — an act that will possibly give the character a crucial lifeline. If Gawain does come back from the dead, but we suspect he’ll be somewhat changed from the experience — perhaps he actually will turn into the”Green Knight” of legend.

What’s Cursed season 2’s plot?

Needless to say, plot details for season 2 are relatively rare since Netflix has greenlit the series. If the order is coming, as we predict, we will have to wait for Wheeler to reassemble his forces and come up with a way back into the tale. Considering the suspenseful ending of season 1, he undoubtedly has an inkling.

The last episode of season 1 left a lot of open questions. If Cursed season 2 does not pick up fast with a resolution to Nimue’s arrow-riddled tumble from that bridge, then buffs will be justifiably frustrated. Season 1 follows the novel pretty dutifully. The second of Nimue’s plunge to the waterfall that finished up 1 is ripped straight from the pages of this source material (via Bustle). In the book, Nimue is contested. They drag Nimue’s entire body into their dank leper tunnels, and that is where Cursed the novel ends — as suddenly as Cursed season 1.

Possibly the leper resolution is forthcoming early in the storyline of season 2, but enthusiasts expecting to mine Miller and Wheeler’s graphic book for any additional signs will probably be sorely disappointed. Fortunately, Wheeler has pledged a sequel book to the original Cursed, so there is at least a chance that work will be released ahead of season 2. Otherwise, Wheeler and Miller will locate themselves in the position of novelizing their very own production