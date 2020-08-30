Home Entertainment Cursed Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status, Plot, Cast, Who Are The Characters...
Cursed Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status, Plot, Cast, Who Are The Characters When Is It Releasing?

By- Alok Chand
Cursed Season 2: It debuted on Netflix on July 17, 2020, using a total of 10 episodes. The show follows the story of the Arthurian legend combined with King Arthur, the magic sword, and the knights of the Round Table. It is told through the view of both Nimue (Katherine Langford).

Cursed Season 2

Cursed is based on the book by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. However, as of now, the writers have yet to announce a sequel. There were many burning questions which arose after the first season finished. So here is what we know up to now about the show’s potential and what’s next for Nimue along with her team.

Cursed Season 2 Renewal Status

Netflix hasn’t yet announced another season. But this shouldn’t be an issue as the very first season has just been released. Netflix usually requires a couple of weeks before declaring that a renewal, as it takes into consideration the screening numbers and viewers attention.

However, on account of the COVID-19 pandemic which has stalled the productions of films and TV shows, there’s a possibility that we may have to wait a little longer. We can probably expect Cursed Season 2 to arrive in late 2021.

Cursed Season 2 Cast Details

As we’ve already noted that the series is not yet been renewed for a second season. So the cast details aren’t known previously. But we could expect a few cast members to return in year 2 whom we are convinced about.

This Includes

Devon Terrell as Arthur
Daniel Sharman as Weeping Monk/ Lancelot
Gustav Skarsgård as Merlin
Billy Jenkins as Squirrel/ Percival

The star of this show Katherine Langford’s destiny was up in the air after that cliffhanger ending of season one. But because magic is something which happens in the series, we can anticipate that the Lady of the Lake to be back with full health in season 2.

Peter Mullan who played Father Carden is most certainly gone since he was murdered at the season 1 finale. However, he could look in flashbacks though.

Cursed Season 2 Expected Plot

In Cursed Season 2, Nimue will probably emerge in the water to reclaim the temptations of Power for himself. It would be intriguing to understand how deep Nimue’s powers will go and what kind of untapped Power she has inside.

Cursed book co-author has signalled that he would like to compose another entry in the series. So there’s been a definite acknowledgement in the writer that season 2 is likely forthcoming.

Alok Chand

Cursed Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status, Plot, Cast, Who Are The Characters When Is It Releasing?

